Burglars spray dog with mace during home invasion of Instagram influencer

Video shows the individuals inside the home as the dog approached. (KVVU, LIZIANE GUTIERREZ, INSTAGRAM, @LIZIANE_GUTIERREZ, CNN, Instagram/@liziane_gutierrez)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a home invasion of an Instagram influencer in which burglars sprayed a dog with mace and hauled off with designer duds.

Police are working to learn if the victim was targeted by a social media follower.

Liziane Gutierrez has 1.2 million Instagram followers. FOX5 covered her journey in the past as she volunteered to aid refugees in Ukraine.

While at the gym one day, Gutierrez says burglars broke into her West Valley home.

Surveillance video shows the individuals inside the home as Duchess the dog approached. One of them sprayed the dog with mace repeatedly.

The burglars went upstairs and, within minutes, hauled off with designer bags and jewelry.

“They took most everything that I have, but this is nothing compared to what she’s going through. How do you do this to a puppy?,” Gutierrez said.

Duchess has been going to the veterinarian and is on medications. Gutierrez hopes she can maintain her dog’s sight and keep her eyes.

“Every time I see the footage, my heart is in pieces. She’s my baby,” Gutierrez added.

Las Vegas police’s Summerlin Area Command could not say yet whether the culprits targeted the woman’s home because of her profession or if they broke into other houses in the neighborhood.

“Now everything changed,” Gutierrez said. “A lot of people watch us to target us.”

Officers advise residents to have an alarm, lock all doors and windows securely, and close the blinds while out of the home.

Police also advise people to hold off social media posts while they are on vacation this summer until they return home.

Anyone with information that can help can call police at 702-385-5555.

