Dozens of Vols take to the field for the Legends of Tennessee Football Camp

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Sevier County, dozens of Tennessee Vols and VFLs took to Smokies Stadium at Sevier County High School for the 8th annual Legends of Tennessee football camp.

It was an afternoon for kids in East Tennessee to have fun with some of their favorite current and past players.

Along with the fun, a greater mission was at play. It was an opportunity for Tennessee greats to give back to a community that invested so much in them during their playing careers.

The event helps kids learn the fundamentals of the game and to build a positive relationship with the sport. Something that even current Vols love being a part of.

Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson said, “You know they were just excited when we give them that encouragement and love. They’re just happy. They yell and scream, you know it’s fun to get that positive feedback from the kids. It’s a good thing that Tennessee and the VFLs do, put together, to help the kids out in the community. They go all over, so it’s a real good thing to be a part of.”

Here's how you can get involved in future events.

