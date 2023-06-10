Few strong storms possible through Sunday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our sunny weather is coming to an end as we move into Sunday as showers and storms return with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Several rain chances are on the way as we move through the week, which will slowly help to pull us out of the drought we are seeing.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds slowly build as we head through the overnight and into Sunday morning along with a slow return in humidity. That will allow us to get off to a warmer start with many areas in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A stray shower or downpour is possible through the morning with some breaks of sunshine arriving for the afternoon.

For our Sunday you’ll want to keep the WVLT First Alert Weather App nearby in case any watches or warnings are issued for the region. Our First Alert Weather Day goes into effect at 2 p.m. through 9 p.m.. Damaging winds and larger hail will be the primary threats with any of the storms we see along with the risk for isolated flooding. High temperatures reach the middle 80s during the afternoon giving us some fuel for the storms to use.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our strong storm threat comes to an end as we move into early Monday morning, although leftover showers and downpours remain in the forecast. Rain totals will range from half an inch to an inch generally with localized amounts higher. A brief break in the rain comes Tuesday with lower humidity and more sunshine.

Moving into next week we are looking at a more unsettled pattern with additional rain chances coming in Wednesday and even a few showers Thursday. We’ll take any rain we can as we are running nearly 4 inches below average for the year.

Unsettled weekend ahead with rounds of rain (WVLT)

