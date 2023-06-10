Free fishing day events reel in the family fun for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On any given day, a Tennessee fishing license will run residents about $6 and about $40 for a year. Fishing will be free June 10, for this year’s statewide Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day, which is expected to reel in families and release them to the outdoors.

“We really try to focus on the aspect of being in the mountains and fishing, so I think it’s very very important to influence and instill that love of the outdoors,” Jonathan Ellis, TWRA biologist and Tellico Fish Hatchery manager, said.

Families told WVLT News the free opportunity is a priceless experience.

“It’s hard to find something to do with your kids these days,” said Art Schwinge, a Blount County resident. “Fishing is something you can really relate to with each other.”

For one day only, residents can cast their lines in the water without needing an official license.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency agents across the area are prepared to host dozens of youth fishing events. Agents have already closed off some ponds for the night and flooded them with catfish and bass to increase the chances of catching a fish or two.

“That ensures future generations. Those people might be here in 20 years bringing their kids, so it’s very very rewarding,” Schwinge said.

Equipment and prizes will be available for the little ones attending a list of events across East Tennessee.

There are different times arranged for each location.

