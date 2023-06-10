Free fishing day events reel in the family fun for the weekend

Equipment and prizes will be available for the little ones attending a list of events across East Tennessee.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On any given day, a Tennessee fishing license will run residents about $6 and about $40 for a year. Fishing will be free June 10, for this year’s statewide Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day, which is expected to reel in families and release them to the outdoors.

“We really try to focus on the aspect of being in the mountains and fishing, so I think it’s very very important to influence and instill that love of the outdoors,” Jonathan Ellis, TWRA biologist and Tellico Fish Hatchery manager, said.

Families told WVLT News the free opportunity is a priceless experience.

“It’s hard to find something to do with your kids these days,” said Art Schwinge, a Blount County resident. “Fishing is something you can really relate to with each other.”

For one day only, residents can cast their lines in the water without needing an official license.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency agents across the area are prepared to host dozens of youth fishing events. Agents have already closed off some ponds for the night and flooded them with catfish and bass to increase the chances of catching a fish or two.

“That ensures future generations. Those people might be here in 20 years bringing their kids, so it’s very very rewarding,” Schwinge said.

Equipment and prizes will be available for the little ones attending a list of events across East Tennessee.

There are different times arranged for each location.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Interstate back open after closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car
John Curley Jr. was killed when his jet ski collided with a boat on Norris Lake on Sunday...
Family remembers Halls man who was killed in jet ski crash on Norris Lake
Potter was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, according to officials with...
Maryville man arrested for child sex crimes, brother also in custody

Latest News

More than 500 firefighter and aspiring first responders are set to be trained in Gatlinburg on...
Largest firefighter training event in Tennessee takes place in Gatlinburg
Residents of English Mountain had their water shut off Thursday evening, according to officials...
More than 200 residents without water on English Mountain
Warm with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity Saturday
Beautiful start to the weekend, stronger storms possible Sunday
Miracle in Left Field