Great Saturday, First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger is tracking a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We’ve got a nice start to the day with cool temperatures and low humidity that’ll stick with us all day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Lower humidity continues to stick around for Saturday, but that won’t last long as winds begin to shift out of the south and will help to increase our humidity. Temperatures are a touch warmer as well, but they’ll remain close to average with highs topping out in the middle 80s. You’ll need to stay weather aware as we move into Sunday with rounds of showers and storms on the way.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving into Sunday expect periods of showers and storms to move through with the potential of a few strong to severe storms through the afternoon. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect from mid-day through the early evening. Primary concerns will be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall. Make sure to have the WVLT First Alert Weather App handy.

Off and on rain continues into Monday with cooler temperatures for the afternoon in the upper 70s. Drier weather will slowly return for Tuesday as well as the cooler mornings.

