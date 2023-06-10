Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana

While searching the vehicle, deputies found more than 34 lbs. of raw marijuana in multiple bags and containers.
K-9 Dolly
K-9 Dolly(KCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver was arrested after deputies found more than 30 lbs. of marijuana in his car, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

“Officers observed a vehicle making evasive and suspicious driving behaviors when they noticed the marked Sheriff’s vehicles,” officials said.

The driver pulled into a parking lot and got out of his car when deputies smelled marijuana and deployed K-9 Dolly, according to officials.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found more than 34 lbs. of raw marijuana in multiple bags and containers.

“The driver was transporting the illegal narcotic from Ohio to Atlanta, Georgia,” officials said. “Well done K9 Dolly-oh yeah- and Deputies Bothof, Lang, and Davenport!!!”

Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s own Charlie Shift out there slaying it today!! Officers observed a vehicle making...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Interstate back open after closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car
John Curley Jr. was killed when his jet ski collided with a boat on Norris Lake on Sunday...
Family remembers Halls man who was killed in jet ski crash on Norris Lake
Potter was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, according to officials with...
Maryville man arrested for child sex crimes, brother also in custody

Latest News

There are different times arranged for each location.
Free fishing day events reel in the family fun for the weekend
More than 500 firefighter and aspiring first responders are set to be trained in Gatlinburg on...
Largest firefighter training event in Tennessee takes place in Gatlinburg
Residents of English Mountain had their water shut off Thursday evening, according to officials...
More than 200 residents without water on English Mountain
Warm with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity Saturday
Beautiful start to the weekend, stronger storms possible Sunday