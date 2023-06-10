Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver was arrested after deputies found more than 30 lbs. of marijuana in his car, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

“Officers observed a vehicle making evasive and suspicious driving behaviors when they noticed the marked Sheriff’s vehicles,” officials said.

The driver pulled into a parking lot and got out of his car when deputies smelled marijuana and deployed K-9 Dolly, according to officials.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found more than 34 lbs. of raw marijuana in multiple bags and containers.

“The driver was transporting the illegal narcotic from Ohio to Atlanta, Georgia,” officials said. “Well done K9 Dolly-oh yeah- and Deputies Bothof, Lang, and Davenport!!!”

