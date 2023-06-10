LIVE THREAD: Eagles extend lead on Dickerson home run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Andrew Lindsey got the win in Tennessee’s Clemson Regional opener over Charlotte.

However the Vols starter is off to a rocky start in Hattiesburg. Left Fielder Tate Parker tripled to centerfield off Lindsey driving in two runs. Hunter Ensley made a diving attempt but came up empty.

The Vols could manage nothing off Eagles starter Billy Oldham in the bottom of the 1st. Maui Ahuna and Jared Dickey strikeouts sandwiched a ground out by Ensley.

After giving up the triple, Andrew Lindsey settles down. A1-2-3 second inning for Lindsey, who now sits at 51 pitches after two innings.

Oldham sits the Vols down in order once again, picking up his third strikeout in the process. Score remain 2-0 Eagles after two innings in Hattiesburg.

With one out in the top of the 3rd, USM’s Dustin Dickerson just absolutely teed off on UT’s Andrew Lindsey. Dickerson blasted a shot to left center that was measured at 439 feet. he’s a guy UT pitching will have to pay attention to after hitting 4 home runs and knocking in 11 runs at the Auburn Regional last week. Eagles lead 3-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd.

