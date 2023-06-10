Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.

Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st degree), kidnapping, and resisting arrest.(Wayne County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman in Wayne County has been arrested after an Amber Alert for her 7-month-old baby led the authorities to her house.

The alert initially was sent out shortly after midnight on Saturday morning. Officials said that the baby was last seen with her mother, 39-year-old Shelley Lair, and was considered to be in danger because of Lair’s history of drug use.

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for 7-month-old baby from Monticello

According to the Wayne County Sheriff, the baby was found at the home of Shelley Lair. Her and the baby were found in a backroom of the home after a standoff that lasted several hours.

7-month-old Jocelyn Lair was put in the custody of the Department of Community-Based Services, and Shelley Lair has been placed in the Wayne County Detention Center. Her charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st degree), kidnapping, and resisting arrest.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

