Police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in San Francisco mass shooting

Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night.(KGO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night, but authorities said there were no fatalities.

“We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims — all are expected to survive their injuries,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet.

Police said there was no ongoing threat and the shooting “appears to be targeted and isolated.”

The city’s Department of Emergency Management issued an earlier tweet asking people to avoid the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m., KPIX-TV reported.

The victims were transported to a hospital but their conditions were not immediately known, KPIX-TV reported.

The police did not immediately report making any arrests.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
Ryan McLerran was reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car
Deputies were searching for a Blount County man who they said cut off his ankle monitor.
Man cut off ankle monitor, Blount Co. deputies searching for him
Residents of English Mountain had their water shut off Thursday evening, according to officials...
Water restored for English Mountain residents

Latest News

Blount County Schools offering free breakfast, lunch for students
Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana
Man cut off ankle monitor, Blount Co. deputies searching for him
Water restored for English Mountain residents
Green Acres Flea Market plans to reopen after ‘huge fire’