Police investigating body found inside U-Haul truck in Texas

A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility,...
A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility, according to police.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston, Texas are investigating the death of a person found inside a moving truck.

After getting an anonymous call about it Friday evening, police went to a storage facility and noticed a foul odor coming from a U-Haul truck.

Inside, officers found a body wrapped in plastic.

Police say the truck had been towed to the storage facility, where employees discovered the body.

Investigators don’t know if the person was a man or a woman.

The medical examiner will work to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
Ryan McLerran was reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car
Deputies were searching for a Blount County man who they said cut off his ankle monitor.
Man cut off ankle monitor, Blount Co. deputies searching for him
Residents of English Mountain had their water shut off Thursday evening, according to officials...
Water restored for English Mountain residents

Latest News

Blount County Schools offering free breakfast, lunch for students
Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana
Man cut off ankle monitor, Blount Co. deputies searching for him
Water restored for English Mountain residents
Green Acres Flea Market plans to reopen after ‘huge fire’