Crowd mesmerized by Keith Urban fan at CMA Fest


Keith Urban fan
Keith Urban fan(Tracy Kornet)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fan at Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance was caught on camera appearing mesmerized as the star performed.

During Urban’s set, she appeared in the middle of the crowd.

WSMV’s Tracy Kornet posted images of the moments, and said the fan smiled, clapped and appeared fully present the entire time.

“All she wanted was a quick glance or a quick fist-bump from him,” Kornet said in a Facebook post.

As Urban walked away, he touched the fan’s fingers, Kornet recounted.

WSMV4 reached out to CMA Fest and officials at Nissan Stadium to see if they would provide a comment.

