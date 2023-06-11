Doctor warns about Hand Foot and Mouth Disease spreading

Doctors and parents warn of hand, foot, and mouth disease
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from plenty of parents whose children are dealing with what’s called Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease. It’s a common viral infection causing painful blisters exactly where you’d guess: the hands, feet, and mouth.

Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH Chief Medical Officer, says unfortunately, it’s also quite contagious. She adds that it can be spread by mucus droplets from someone who is sick.

“This fairly mild somewhat common virus occurs a lot in the spring and summer,” she explained. “Usually in children up to about 5 years of age but adults can get it.”

Stacy Dorminey is a mom living in North Alabama. Not only did her 17-month-old get the infection this week, she did too.

“You can’t touch anything,” said Dorminey. “Me doing this -- compressing my hands to each other hurts. They itch. Like right now if I separate them, they itch so bad... It’s almost paper cuts. Constant paper cuts of pain.”

She said it all started Monday with a few bumps on her baby Kalina that looked like mosquito bites. She said by Tuesday, the child started running a fever over 103 degrees. When the fever didn’t go away, Dorminey said she took Kalina to the doctor.

“All they said was it’s Hands, Feet, and Mouth and if it starts spreading, there’s nothing they can do and that was it,” she explained. “They said use Tylenol and good luck!”

Dorminey explains that she’s noticed oatmeal baths really help soothe her baby’s skin along with coconut oil.

Dr. Landers says while there isn’t too much you can do besides wait out the symptoms, the most important thing is to drink plenty of fluids.

“What I do tell parents -- that sometimes kids might not want to drink fluids but frozen popsicles or those Pedialyte pops, those kinds of cool agents that kids can take just a little bit off or they can lick those or suck on those,” said Dr. Landers. “It’s not quite as much as having to drink that fluid down.”

Dr. Landers says the disease can stick around for 7 to 10 days but she recommends visiting your pediatrician as soon as you see the red bumps on your child.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake, victim identified
Power is out in Oak Ridge on Montana Avenue after a crash, according to the Oak Ridge Police...
Car crashes into pole, catches fire in Oak Ridge
Keith Urban fan
Crowd mesmerized by Keith Urban fan at CMA Fest
Cooler, but drier heading into Monday
Strong storms possible through the night, drier Monday afternoon
K-9 Dolly
Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana

Latest News

Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Possible tornadoes cause damage in East Tennessee
Catch Up Quick
Possible Cumberland County tornado
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some rain for now and when the heat returns.
A few showers as the cold front settles in to start the week
Cooler, but drier heading into Monday
Strong storms possible through the night, drier Monday afternoon