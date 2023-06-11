Doctors raising awareness for National Men’s Health Month

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Freepik.com)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - June is National Men’s Health Month, and doctors are raising awareness about the health issues that affect men.

One of the biggest problems is a poor diet.

The National Institutes of Health says more than 30% of adults are overweight, and more than 40% are obese. It puts them at higher risk for several diseases.

Chris Boyd is a registered dietician with Norton Weight Management, helping his clients get healthy.

He says men eat way too many “refined” carbs like candy, chips and desserts, and they don’t eat nearly enough greens.

As for how to change that, Boyd suggests small adjustments.

”We tend to be an all-or-nothing,” Boyd said. “So, it’s either we’re going to do 100% of a diet and we’re going to go gung-ho into it, or we’re just like, it’s fine, I’m fine where I’m at. We know that just little changes, most likely, are going to be more successful on a long-term basis. And so, just to have my male clients just kind of calm it down a little bit and just let’s do a couple, little few changes and see how those go.”

Boyd also says men, especially in Kentucky, drink a little too much bourbon and beer. He says they need to cut it back.

As for exercise, he recommends it but wants people to know you can’t out-train a poor diet.

For professional help with weight and diet, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake, victim identified
K-9 Dolly
Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana
Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car
Ryan McLerran was reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center

Latest News

The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
With millions on the verge of losing coverage here’s what TennCare officials say to do
Millions are at risk of losing Medicaid Coverage.
Millions at risk of Losing Medicaid Coverage
How to manage your heart health during the holidays
A national research project comes to Knoxville this summer, and they need volunteers to help...
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
The National Suicide and Crisis Hotline is moving to a new number on July 16.
988: The National Suicide Hotline is moving to a new number