First Alert Weather Day for rounds of rain and storms

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking out today’s severe weather threat.
Strong storms this afternoon
Strong storms this afternoon(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of showers continue throughout the day, but the main line of rain and storms arrives this afternoon to evening. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail are the main threats.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain is pushing into the region this morning and sticks around until about noon. We’ll get a small break from the showers before the main line of rain and storms push into the Plateau around 3 p.m. This is when our First Alert Weather Day begins.

Scattered storms arrive around 3 p.m. and stick around until about 7 p.m. Those storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. The main line of storms arrives closer to 8-9 pm. which could bring another round of severe storms. The First Alert Weather Day will end sometime after midnight with showers lingering into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The clouds and showers linger early Monday morning, but the sunshine and drier weather arrive by the afternoon. Highs will top out near 79 degrees.

Up and down rain chances continue for the week. Another round of scattered rain and storms arrive later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Highs climb back into the mid-80s by the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking isolated rain and storms by the weekend and some spotty storms by Father’s Day.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

