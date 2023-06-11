LIVE THREAD: UT’s season on the line in second game of Super Regional

Chase Dollander gets the nod to start on the bump for the Vols in game two.
Chase Dollander
Chase Dollander(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 11, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball couldn’t complete a late rally on Sunday afternoon in a continuation of game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional that carried over from Saturday. The Vols closed a four-run deficit to just one, but was unable to complete its comeback effort, falling 5-3 to Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park.

GAME TWO:

Chase Dollander gets the nod to start on the bump for the Vols in game two.

The junior righty has a 6-6 record to go along with a 4.50 ERA this season. He’ll be matched up against Southern Miss ace Tanner Hall, a junior right-hander with a 12-3 record and a 2.08 ERA.

Hall made quick work of the top of the Vols lineup in the first, using 11 pitches to get out of the frame. Dollander - who’s been inconsistent in the first inning of games this season - gave up a leadoff single and had a runner on second with one out after a fielding error by Maui Ahuna. Dollander was able to get out of the inning by striking out the next two USM batters and got out of the first inning unscathed.

