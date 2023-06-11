Power out, road closed in Oak Ridge after crash

Montana Avenue is closed in both directions in Oak Ridge after a crash that also caused a power outage, according to Oak Ridge Police Department.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Power is out in Oak Ridge on Montana Avenue after a crash, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Montana Avenue from Oak Ridge Turnpike to Monticello Road is closed in both directions due to a crash.

Power is also out in the area. Oak Ridge police officers are working to clear the area.

