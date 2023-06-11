Power out, road closed in Oak Ridge after crash

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Power is out in Oak Ridge on Montana Avenue after a crash, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Montana Avenue from Oak Ridge Turnpike to Monticello Road is closed in both directions due to a crash.

Power is also out in the area. Oak Ridge police officers are working to clear the area.

MONTANA AVE FROM OAK RIDGE TNPK TO MONTICELLO RD IS CLOSED IN ALL DIRECTIONS DUE TO ACC. POWER OUT IN AREA https://t.co/hhHMslh7Us — Oak Ridge Police (@OakRidgePolice) June 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.