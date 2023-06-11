Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks

By Walter Murphy and Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hateful slur was found spray-painted on the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.

It is unknown who defaced the crosswalk but it has been cleared since then.

The first section of the crosswalk was installed in 2019, making it the first permanent rainbow crosswalk in Tennessee.

Through crowdsourcing efforts, the remaining three sections were completed in 2022.

The Cooper-Young neighborhood has one of the highest concentrations of same-sex households in the southeastern United States.

A police report has been filed.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

