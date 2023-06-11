Strong storms possible through the night, drier Monday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and a few stronger storms are possible through the first half of the overnight before tapering into spotty showers and downpours for Monday morning. Drier air will move in through Monday afternoon as winds switch out of the north and will provide us with a nice afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day will continue through the early morning hours before our severe threat diminishes with the passage of the cold front. Spotty to scattered showers will remain for the morning before drier weather arrives into the afternoon. Monday will start off mild and muggy with lows in the lower and middle 60s.

Peaks of sunshine return as we head into the afternoon with a few clouds passing by as our winds switch back out of the west and northwest. Lower humidity will slowly work it’s way back in and temperatures will remain slightly below average. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 with a little bit of sunshine making for a nice afternoon to get some fresh air.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday will be another nice afternoon with sunshine and upper 70s in the forecast. Rain chances won’t be far away as scattered showers and storms return for Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

A slow warm up is expected throughout the week as well with middle to upper 80s by the end of the week with some humidity making it feel a little warmer at times. We’ll see a few showers back in the forecast as we head into next weekend with the arrival of the next system.

Warming up with a few rain chances in the mix (WVLT)

