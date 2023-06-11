Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake
K-9 Dolly
Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana
Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
Ryan McLerran was reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car

Latest News

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud
Strong storms this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for rounds of rain and storms
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Woman hospitalized after getting attacked by herd of cows