Teen dies in ATV crash in Harlan County

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A teenage boy died after an ATV rolled over and landed on him, Kentucky State Police reported Saturday.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call at 3:37 p.m. of a single-vehicle ATV collision on Reed Road in the Putney community of Harlan County.

Once officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old boy. They said he was driving a black 2015 Polaris Ranger.

The boy suffered a deadly injury from the collision. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The Harlan County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake, victim identified
K-9 Dolly
Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana
Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
Ryan McLerran was reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car

Latest News

Strong storms this afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for rounds of rain and storms
Power is out in Oak Ridge on Montana Avenue after a crash, according to the Oak Ridge Police...
Car crashes into pole, catches fire in Oak Ridge
The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.
Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks
A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake, victim identified
Executive Director of the Fairness Campaign Chris Hartman
KY LGBTQ advocates invited to White House to celebrate Pride Month