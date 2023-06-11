What’s next for the Knoxville Minx after winning national rugby title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Minx, the Scruffy City’s D2 Women’s Rugby team, are the 2023 National Champions.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville Minx rugby team win 2023 USA Club Rugby D2 Women’s National Championship

Now, they are getting back to work and hoping to grow the team even more. WVLT News spoke to the national champs on what is next for the team.

The 2023 USA Club Rugby National Championships were held last weekend in Saint Charles, Missouri, and crowned five winners, including the Knoxville Minx, the Women’s Club Rugby Team. The team had a lot to prove according to Minx treasurer Allison Stone, a year after falling in the same national championship final.

“It was incredible for all of us. Last year, we came in second at nationals so obviously, we all had some very unfinished business that we wanted to take care of. So, I think we’re all mentally more prepared than last year. We knew what we were coming into, we knew how to study the other teams and adjust our game so that we would come out on top, and that’s what we did,” said Stone.

The Minx took on the Albuquerque Atomic Sisters Saturday, finishing 64-14, before facing the Severn River Honey Badgers from Maryland and winning 33 to 22 on Sunday to bring home the title.

Stone told WVLT News this team is special because many of them had no experience playing rugby at all until finding the Minx.

“It’s very personal to me since I started with no personal experience so I love to see these brand new people come on, especially when they have a lot of potential, and I’m just super excited they get out of it something similar to what I got out of it,” Stone said.

The Minx were able to show off their trophy for the first time at the South Knox Pride Weekend in hopes of educating and recruiting new people to the sport. Their popular dunking booth drew quite a crowd.

“So it’s an opportunity to just introduce you on how you might pass when you come to practice and that way you’re just a little less nervous coming into something like that,” Stone said.

Kass Howard played rugby at Lee University in Cleveland. She’s one of the youngest on the team, being right out of college, but said it doesn’t matter because there are all ages being represented on the team.

“It’s awesome like it makes me so happy to be able to have something that was so meaningful to me in college and to also have that into adulthood and to be able to find friends this way,” said Howard.

She said it was super rewarding showing people the trophy and hearing the positive reactions from them.

The Minx have a short time to celebrate before they are back to the grind. All year long, there is something going on for the team, playing games in summer, fall and spring.

The Minx’s summer practices start June 13 and are held every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Sam Duff Memorial Park.

Anyone interested in getting started or learning more about the Minx can visit the team’s website.

