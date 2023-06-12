Armed USPS ‘arrow key’ robbery prompts investigation from Knoxville police

Arrow keys allow access to package lockers at places like apartment complexes.
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service says it has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles. That keeps the Postal Service on track for taking delivery of the first of the electric- and gas-powered delivery vehicles next year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers who’ve soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service from 1987 to 1994. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a suspect held a United States Postal Service mail carrier at gun-point, demanding he turn over his arrow key in Fountain City.

The robbery happened on Rockcrest Road, according to KPD’s incident report. The mail carrier was putting packages into lockers at an apartment complex when the suspect approached, demanding the carrier’s arrow key while showing him a semi-automatic pistol. An arrow key is carried by USPS officials and allows access to multiple lockers, making them a target for would-be package thieves.

According to the report, the carrier gave the suspect a key and the suspect fled the scene.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake, victim identified
Keith Urban fan
Crowd mesmerized by Keith Urban fan at CMA Fest
Power is out in Oak Ridge on Montana Avenue after a crash, according to the Oak Ridge Police...
Car crashes into pole, catches fire in Oak Ridge
Cooler, but drier heading into Monday
Strong storms possible through the night, drier Monday afternoon
K-9 Dolly
Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana

Latest News

One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in West Knoxville, per KPD.
Police investigating deadly West Knoxville shooting, victim identified
University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police
Troy Luttrell
Knoxville church vandalized overnight, report says
Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Possible tornadoes cause damage in East Tennessee