Armed USPS ‘arrow key’ robbery prompts investigation from Knoxville police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a suspect held a United States Postal Service mail carrier at gun-point, demanding he turn over his arrow key in Fountain City.

The robbery happened on Rockcrest Road, according to KPD’s incident report. The mail carrier was putting packages into lockers at an apartment complex when the suspect approached, demanding the carrier’s arrow key while showing him a semi-automatic pistol. An arrow key is carried by USPS officials and allows access to multiple lockers, making them a target for would-be package thieves.

According to the report, the carrier gave the suspect a key and the suspect fled the scene.

