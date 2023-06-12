Coworkers in La Vergne win $50K Powerball prize together

“Group members have changed a bit over the past ten years, but we have always had fun … and sometimes we win along the way.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten years of playing Tennessee Lottery games have brought La Vergne coworkers some good memories and now, a $50,000 payday shared between them, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

Dennis Wilks, who bought the winning Powerball ticket, told the lottery they have an awesome time playing the lottery together. The ticket was purchased at the Publix on President Place in Smyrna.

“We have an awesome time,” said Dennis Wilks, who purchased the lucky ticket for the group at Publix, 661 President Place in Smyrna. “Group members have changed a bit over the past ten years, but we have always had fun … and sometimes we win along the way.”

They were able to notch the third-tier prize from the June 10 drawing by matching four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball.

The lottery says, the group, made up of current and former employees of JPW Industries, a tool and machinery company in La Vergne, spends $12 a week for tickets.

“Sometimes it’s Powerball, sometimes it’s Mega Millions. It just depends on which jackpot is higher,” Wilks said.

Staying cooler with lower humidity for the next few days
