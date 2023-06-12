Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest

One fan shared the spotlight with the country music star for a brief moment on Friday.
Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fan at Keith Urban’s CMA Fest performance was caught on camera appearing mesmerized as the star performed.

During Urban’s set, she appeared in the middle of the crowd.

WSMV’s Tracy Kornet posted images of the moments, and said the fan smiled, clapped and appeared fully present the entire time.

“All she wanted was a quick glance or a quick fist-bump from him,” Kornet said in a Facebook post.

As Urban walked away, he touched the fan’s fingers, Kornet recounted.

WSMV4 reached out to CMA Fest and officials at Nissan Stadium to see if they would provide a comment.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake, victim identified
Power is out in Oak Ridge on Montana Avenue after a crash, according to the Oak Ridge Police...
Car crashes into pole, catches fire in Oak Ridge
Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Possible tornadoes cause damage in East Tennessee
One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in West Knoxville, per KPD.
Police investigating deadly West Knoxville shooting, victim identified

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Armed USPS ‘arrow key’ robbery prompts investigation from Knoxville police
One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in West Knoxville, per KPD.
Police investigating deadly West Knoxville shooting, victim identified
University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police
Troy Luttrell
Knoxville church vandalized overnight, report says