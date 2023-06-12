A few showers as the cold front settles in to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front that brought storms Sunday settles in today, with some showers and clearing. Temperatures start to warm back up this week, with a gradual return to rain chances.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers continue early morning, becoming spotty by sunrise. It’s a cloudy start with some fog, and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds are breaking up and clearing in the afternoon, but that slow reveal also keeps us from warming up much today. We’re topping out around 76 degrees, with a cool breeze out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph. A stray shower is possible through the afternoon.

Tonight is mostly clear, with areas of fog developing. It’s a cool start to Tuesday, at 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is mostly sunny most of the day, with some scattered afternoon clouds and a stray shower possible. We’ll be around 78 degrees, so another below average day.

Wednesday is partly cloudy with stray rain as well, but gets back to a seasonable 83 degrees.

Spotty rain and storms are possible Thursday, with a rise to 86 degrees and rising humidity as well.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re back to the upper 80s by the end of the week. The next front brings scattered rain and storms through our area Saturday into early Sunday, then it’s spotty rain again.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.