Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police

UT Police have warned that at least one person has been touching people inappropriately on campus.
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Police Department officials have issued a warning about two fondling incidents that happened Sunday.

According to police, a student reported one incident that happened while they were walking near the RecSports parking lot. The person said a male touched them then left the scene in an alder while Dodge Charger with black fenders.

Another person reported a similar incident near Andy Holt Avenue and UT Drive, police said.

Both incidents happened around noon, according to UTPD. They are currently investigating.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

