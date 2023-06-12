Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Police Department officials have issued a warning about two fondling incidents that happened Sunday.

According to police, a student reported one incident that happened while they were walking near the RecSports parking lot. The person said a male touched them then left the scene in an alder while Dodge Charger with black fenders.

Another person reported a similar incident near Andy Holt Avenue and UT Drive, police said.

Both incidents happened around noon, according to UTPD. They are currently investigating.

