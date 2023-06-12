Knoxville church vandalized overnight, report says

Troy Luttrell
Troy Luttrell
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been accused of vandalizing Dutch Valley Baptist Church, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The vandalism reportedly took place early Sunday morning. Law enforcement responded to the church on Dutch Valley Drive because an employee, who was sleeping at the church, had reported noise.

The employee told police that he had seen the suspect, Troy Luttrell, trying to pry open the church’s front doors, the report said. He added that he had seen Luttrell beating on the church’s railing and columns.

While there, officials reported that they saw damage at the church, including a broken stained glass window and dents on pillars. They estimated the damage at $3,900.

Luttrell was charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism.

