Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers

Multiple Ky. neighborhoods report receiving KKK flyers
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Montgomery County are investigating after people reported finding “concerning” flyers in their front yards.

Some people in an Mt. Sterling neighborhood are waking up to flyers in their front yards, but when they open them up, it’s not what you’d typically expect. The page is full of KKK messaging.

A WKYT viewer shared with us a flyer they say they received.
A WKYT viewer shared with us a flyer they say they received.(WKYT viewer)

“I found it out by my house in the road,” said Jim Carroll, a resident of the Holly Hills neighborhood in Mt. Sterling.

We spoke with at least a dozen other people on this street who didn’t want to go on camera. Many of them said they were concerned about the flyers. Some said it makes them feel unsafe. But Carroll said he didn’t even read the flyer.

“I feel safe,” said Caroll. “It doesn’t bother me any.”

However, the President of the Lexington-Fayette Chapter of the NAACP, Whit Whitaker, says people should be concerned.

“The seed’s been planted. You don’t know who else has saw that, and just because this was an indirect action, it could lead to direct action violence or violent activities,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker says people should report any incident like this to authorities but should also take other steps if they wish to enact change.

“You see something, say something, do something mobilization,” said Whitaker. “You have a Neighborhood Association. If you are truly offended, then you mobilize your Neighborhood Association and say, ‘This is unacceptable; we need to stay vigilant.’”

Mt. Sterling police tell us they are investigating who put these flyers in this neighborhood.

Police tell us they have received reports of similar flyers being found in Paris, and they are looking into it. We are waiting on a call back from them with more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake, victim identified
Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Officials confirm 4 tornadoes touch down in East Tennessee
One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in West Knoxville, per KPD.
Police investigating deadly West Knoxville shooting, victim identified
Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Power is out in Oak Ridge on Montana Avenue after a crash, according to the Oak Ridge Police...
Car crashes into pole, catches fire in Oak Ridge

Latest News

On July 1, 2022, as Melanie Hull was taking her son, Nolan, to day care, her SUV was struck on...
Bill makes DUI drivers pay child support after disabling or killing parent
Staying cooler with lower humidity for the next few days
Staying cooler with lower humidity for the next few days
La Vergne coworkers win $50K Powerball prize together
Coworkers in La Vergne win $50K Powerball prize together
Vanderbilt's bowling team.
Vanderbilt’s championship bowling team visits White House