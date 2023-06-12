Police investigating deadly West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed and one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials with Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the Walker Springs Road and N. Gallaher View Road intersection Sunday night.

“Officers arrived on scene and found a car that had been shot multiple times and crashed into an embankment,” officials said. “Two gunshot victims were located inside of the car. The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female passenger was transported from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

They said a 4-year-old was also in the car at the time, according to officials.

Police announced they were searching for a red sports car that left the scene after the crash.

The homicide unit was leading the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

