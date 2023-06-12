Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say

A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday.

Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake, victim identified
Keith Urban fan
Crowd mesmerized by Keith Urban fan at CMA Fest
Power is out in Oak Ridge on Montana Avenue after a crash, according to the Oak Ridge Police...
Car crashes into pole, catches fire in Oak Ridge
Cooler, but drier heading into Monday
Strong storms possible through the night, drier Monday afternoon
K-9 Dolly
Knox Co. K-9 discovers more than 30 lbs. of marijuana

Latest News

FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Possible tornadoes cause damage in East Tennessee
After interstate closure, drivers in Philly brace for travel chaos
Police say it appears the incidents happened during a so-called "pop up" party that was...
13 people shot, stabbed or struck by vehicle in ‘pop up’ party violence, police say
Police say it appears the incidents happened during a so-called "pop up" party that was...
Several people hurt in violence in Syracuse, New York