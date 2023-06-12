Sneedville man accused of threatening Hancock County sheriff, DA investigator

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was accused by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for threatening Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer and an investigator from the District Attorney General’s Office.

In January, TBI investigators began looking into Marty Rouse, according to the TBI. Agents said Rouse threatened to harm the two, landing him an indictment charging him with two counts of retaliation.

Rouse was served in the Hancock County Jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

