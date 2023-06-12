Staying cooler with lower humidity for the next few days

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking limited rain chances throughout the week.
Warming up
Warming up(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity continues to drop allowing for a cool start to your Tuesday. The sunshine and below-average temperatures continue for the day!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are mostly clear tonight with some fog developing by Tuesday morning. With the lower humidity, it’ll be near 55 degrees in the valley. Areas surrounding the valley will drop into the lower 50s.

Tuesday is mostly sunny throughout most of the day with scattered afternoon clouds. A stray shower is possible in the southern valley, but most of us stay dry. Highs only top out near 78 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday have a few clouds and stray rain chances, but most of us stay dry. Highs are back in the mid-80s.

We’re closer to the upper 80s by Friday with spotty rain and storms returning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking our next cold front to bring scattered rain and storms later Saturday night into Father’s Day. As of now, spotty storms are possible Sunday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

