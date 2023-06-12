VIDEO: Possible tornadoes cause damage in East Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe storm warnings for wide swaths of East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky, and Southwest Virginia.

The Cumberland County EMA Director sent in this video of the tornado-warned storm in Cumberland County earlier this evening.

The Cumberland EMA Director sent of potential tornadoes in the area on Sunday evening.

We are getting reports of damage as a tornado likely touched down in the area. The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 p.m. Sunday for both Cumberland and Fentress Counties.

The National Weather Service will assess the damage to determine if tornadoes did touch down after reports of damage that has been reported in Cumberland and Fentress Counties.

