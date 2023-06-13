Baseball Vols to meet and greet with fans at DICK’S House of Sport

DICK’S House of Sport is hosting a player meet up for fans who get in early on College World Series merchandise.
Tennessee baseball took the field at Pete Taylor Park after a four-plus hour rain delay for a winner-take-all game three in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with some Tennessee baseball players Tuesday ahead of their trip to Omaha.

Previous Coverage: Vols heading to Omaha after blanking Southern Miss, 5-0

DICK’S House of Sport is hosting a player meet-up for fans who get in early on College World Series merchandise. The first 200 fans in line to grab a College World Series shirt will get to meet five of the players from Tennessee’s World Series berth.

The event is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. at DICK’S House of Sport at West Town Mall.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Officials confirm 4 tornadoes touch down in East Tennessee
One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in West Knoxville, per KPD.
Police investigating deadly West Knoxville shooting, victim identified
University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police
Troy Luttrell
Knoxville church vandalized overnight, report says
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Armed USPS ‘arrow key’ robbery prompts investigation from Knoxville police

Latest News

OmaVols
Vols heading to Omaha after blanking Southern Miss
Baseball Generic MGN
How does the College Baseball World Series work?
Dozens of Vols take to the field for the Legends of Tennessee Football Camp
Chase Dollander
Vols rally from four-run deficit to even Super Regional