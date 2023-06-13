Baseball Vols to meet and greet with fans at DICK’S House of Sport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with some Tennessee baseball players Tuesday ahead of their trip to Omaha.

DICK’S House of Sport is hosting a player meet-up for fans who get in early on College World Series merchandise. The first 200 fans in line to grab a College World Series shirt will get to meet five of the players from Tennessee’s World Series berth.

The event is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. at DICK’S House of Sport at West Town Mall.

