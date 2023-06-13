DA: Woman commended for protecting herself, kids in shooting, killing man in self-defense in McMinnville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was commended for her bravery after shooting and killing a man that posed an imminent threat to her and her kids in McMinnville on Monday, according to District Attorney General Chris Stanford.

Stanford said just before noon the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and McMinnville City Police Department responded to a shooting on Grandview Avenue in McMinnville.

Law enforcement determined that Maurice Malone, 38, had been shot in the chest and died due to the gunshot wound. Through further investigation, law enforcement said that the woman who shot him had an honest and reasonable belief that the then occurring and previous actions, threats and behaviors of Malone posed an imminent threat to Desiree Mears and her minor children.

The shooting death of Malone was deemed justified as self-defense and defense to third parties, according to the DA.

“As a result of the clear case of self-defense and defense of a third-party present here, no charges will be brought against Desiree Mears in connection with the shooting death described herein,” Stanford said in a press release.

“I also want to commend Ms. Mears for her bravery as she acted under extreme pressure yet decided to protect herself and children from the imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death that she was imminently facing. It is never easy for victims of violence to stand up to those that are trying to hurt and kill them. However, Ms. Mears’ bravery last night likely saved her life and the lives of her children, and she is commended for her courage.”

Lastly, the DA asks the public to respect the victims’ privacy during this difficult time, “It is never easy to take a life, even in the instance of a justified killing, such as this one.”

