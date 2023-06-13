Downtown Smokies stadium to bring economic boom to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smokies stadium coming to downtown Knoxville is expected to be ready for the 2025 season.

Community leaders believe the ballpark is going to create thousands of jobs and bring in more business to that area.

The Smokies stadium is set to generate 3,000 jobs during construction and 400 permanent jobs once the stadium is up and running.

“We expect to have local jobs, local businesses, and this is going to be the pride of Knoxville,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said.

Kincannon said she believes it’ll be the pride of the city for a long time and expects it to generate half a billion dollars for the city over the next 30 years.

“This is going to revitalize a part of town that hasn’t seen economic development in decades,” Kincannon said.

She’s talking about East Knox. The mayor said urban renewal ruined the area several decades ago, and this ballpark will create opportunities for people that live in the area.

“The average income in this area here behind me, when we started this project, was $17,000 a year,” said Renee Kesler, President of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.

Kesler said that’s $17,000 dollars a year per family, but said this stadium will provide a lot of new opportunities.

However, the plans go beyond baseball. Smokies Owner Randy Boyd said the stadium will also be used for soccer, youth sports, concerts, farmer’s markets and weddings.

“All kinds of events,” Boyd said. “We expect to have over 700 events a year at this venue.”

Some preliminary construction has been done on the $114 million dollar stadium to help set up the infrastructure. Now, the ballpark itself can be built.

