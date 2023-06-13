Enjoy this brief lower humidity ahead of building heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is low for now, giving us cooler mornings and mild afternoons, but the heat builds quickly and rain and storms start developing again. We’re also tracking the latest timing for scattered storms this weekend into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Its’s a cooler, mostly clear start to Tuesday, with areas of fog developing. With the lower humidity, we are cooling to around 55 degrees in the Valley and upper 40s to low 50s in our higher elevations.

It’s a mostly sunny Tuesday, with a nice breeze out of the west 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures are below average today, with a high of 78 degrees. We see some scattered clouds cut through our area this afternoon through the evening, and that’s when a stray shower is possible in the mountains only thanks to that low humidity.

Tonight is mostly clear again, with patchy fog and a low of 58 degrees. One more cool morning!

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday warms back to seasonable mid 80s, with a stray shower or storm possible and mainly in the South Valley to the mountains.

We’re looking at spotty rain and storms to develop Thursday, with a 20% coverage of our area as a whole. We’ll top out around 86 degrees, with the humidity making it feel a degree or two warmer.

We’re closer to the upper 80s by Friday, and again spotty rain and storms can develop in the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking our next cold front to bring scattered rain and storms later Saturday night into Father’s Day Sunday. Scattered storms are possible at times into next week, but looks to pulse up more in the evenings to the early night hours as of now.

