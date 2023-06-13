Family dog, home taken by tornado in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An EF1 tornado spiraling at 95 mph hit a portion of Highway 70 North Sunday evening, according to National Weather Service. NWS officials also confirmed with WVLT News the tornado traveled nearly two miles and was 50 yards wide.

“It was definitely scary,” Mason Poore said. “We didn’t know what was going on at the time.”

Poore and his family saw the tornado headed toward their home and quickly made it to their storm shelter where they stayed for about 10 minutes. The tornado missed their main home but did cause damage to their farm and barn.

The most significant damage was across the street from their home.

A newly built home appeared to be a complete loss with the ceiling caving in and debris tumbling over into the Poores’ yard.

The homeowner’s family told WVLT News no one was home at the time except a family dog. Apparently, the dog did not make it out of the damage.

The family has insurance but loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account in the meantime.

