Future of current Smokies Stadium up in the air

Sevier County officials said they have options but baseball is not likely.
City and County Officials are optimistic about the future of the property at Smokies Stadium.
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Officials are optimistic about what the future holds after the Smokies leave for downtown Knoxville.

”We believe that we’ll be able to utilize that property in addition to all that other property to do something really great. We’ve had lots of inquiries about the stadium property, the stadium the property without the stadium you know all of that kind of stuff,” said Allen Newton, the executive director of the Sevier County Economic Development Council.

The current Smokies Stadium is owned by the City of Sevierville and Sevier County and leased out to the Smokies.

With the Smokies bound for Knoxville by the 2025 season, officials are making plans for what will happen to where the team has played for the past two decades.

”It is really becoming a hot spot, we don’t think we’re going to have any issue getting the stadium back on the tax rolls because you know, the stadium has not been on the tax rolls since its inception and we believe we’ll really be able to utilize that property and the properties around to really do something great,” said Newton.

The Smokies have yet to officially tell the City and County when they plan to vacate their current digs, but the city and county are making plans in the meantime.

”Inquiries about turning it into a concert venue everybody has seen that, we’ve had inquiries about retail development, attractions, we’ve had everyone talk to us already about what the possibilities could be,” said Newton.

There’s no bad blood between Sevierville/Sevier County and the Smokies, and both are hopeful this move to Knoxville will benefit both the Smokies and Sevier County.

