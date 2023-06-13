Heating up before rain arrives for Father’s Day weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks warmer temperatures and timing out the rain chances for your Father’s Day ahead.
Enjoy this brief lower humidity ahead of building heat
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Next few days are going to be on the toasty side, with the opportunity for daily summertime pop-up showers and storms. Rain chances tick up slightly on Sunday as we are tracking a cold front moving into the area.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will feature mostly clear conditions across the area with some patchy fog developing. We’ll drop to near 58 degrees by the morning. Enjoy the last cool morning as those morning lows are on the rise.

Wednesday will be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid-80s which is near average for this time of the year. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. The best chance to see that shower or storm looks to be confined to the South Valley and into the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances remain spotty over the next few days with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next best chance for rain arrives for your Father’s Day weekend. Rain chances are spotty Saturday but become more scattered by Sunday afternoon. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s both days.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the scattered rain and storms continue into Monday and become more spotty by Tuesday of next week. We’ll continue to monitor the storm threat for this next system.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

