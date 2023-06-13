Heating up before rain arrives for Father’s Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Next few days are going to be on the toasty side, with the opportunity for daily summertime pop-up showers and storms. Rain chances tick up slightly on Sunday as we are tracking a cold front moving into the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will feature mostly clear conditions across the area with some patchy fog developing. We’ll drop to near 58 degrees by the morning. Enjoy the last cool morning as those morning lows are on the rise.

Wednesday will be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid-80s which is near average for this time of the year. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. The best chance to see that shower or storm looks to be confined to the South Valley and into the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances remain spotty over the next few days with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next best chance for rain arrives for your Father’s Day weekend. Rain chances are spotty Saturday but become more scattered by Sunday afternoon. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s both days.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the scattered rain and storms continue into Monday and become more spotty by Tuesday of next week. We’ll continue to monitor the storm threat for this next system.

