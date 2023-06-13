Here’s the UT baseball gear that you need for Omaha

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the Vols were bringing home the win in Hattiesburg in the middle of the night, a Knoxville business was at home hard at work getting fans ready for Omaha. That company is Bacon and Company in downtown Knoxville. They have all of the Oma-Vols merch ready to go for retailers in the area or to pre-order.

At Bacon and Company in downtown Knoxville, everyone has been working around the clock since the Vols win in Hattiesburg. The business is getting fans ready for all the merchandise that they will need to take to Omaha.

“Last night we went home thinking, ‘They will win.’ We had our job set up to run this morning and get it out to retailers as quick as possible,” said Jakob Dancer, the Operations Manager for Bacon and Company.

Since 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, they have been printing more than 8 designs including shirts and hats for various retailers around the community.

“So we have our artist James Allen, he comes up with the retail aspect for the Vols, coming up with different designs, throwing them off to different people once it gets approved and purchased. We bring it down here get it printed, separated and sent to the retailers,” said Dancer.

He took WVLT News through the entire process of how the merchandise gets made and in a timely matter because they are having to send the merchandise out to retailers as quickly as possible.

“So we got a person upstairs, she gets the shirts, gets them down and ready for production. They come down here and get laid out by size. Once they are laid out by size, we give them to our printers. They set up the art and run it on the machine. Once it’s set up, they load it,” said Dancer.

One place fans can buy some of the College World Series gear is The Vol Shop. Tommi Grubbs said they can’t keep the items on the shelves.

“It’s just great to have such great fans that stand behind all of our teams,” said Grubbs.

All Oma-Vol merchandise is available now for pre-order on the Vol Shop’s website.

