Human remains found in Loudon County thought to be ‘archeological artifacts’

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a Lenoir City home, Chief Deputy Zac Frye told WVLT News Tuesday.

The remains were found in an outbuilding at the home on Martel Road, Frye said, and could be “artifacts.”

“It appears at this time that the remains are very old archeological artifacts that were kept from the previous owner,” Frye said. However, Frye added that detectives are treating the case as an active investigation until they can learn more.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.