‘I’m gonna kill y’all’: Woman threatens school over third grade retention, police say

J.T. Moore Middle School received a threatening voicemail message from the woman, according to Metro Police.
TCAP testing now underway
TCAP testing now underway
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville woman is accused of making threats of violence against a school over third graders being held back due to TCAP scores.

Jessica Robertson, 20, is charged with making threats of mass violence against a school. On May 24, J.T. Moore Middle School received a threatening voicemail message from Robertson, according to Metro Police.

“Hey, I have a question. Why the (expletive) do y’all government think it’s ok to make (expletive) third graders repeat (expletive) elementary school?” Robertson said in the voicemail, according to police. “Like, what the (expletive)? I’m gonna kill y’all. Bye.”

The next day, a secretary listened to the message and connected the phone number to a former Overton High School student. Detectives tracked the number back to Robertson, whose father said she had recently been calling police without there being an emergency.

Her mother told police she remembered watching a news story with Robertson about a young student upset about a test. This caused Robertson to become “enraged,” according to police.

Robertson was booked into Metro Jail on Monday and has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Officials confirm 4 tornadoes touch down in East Tennessee
One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in West Knoxville, per KPD.
Police investigating deadly West Knoxville shooting, victim identified
University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police
Troy Luttrell
Knoxville church vandalized overnight, report says
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Armed USPS ‘arrow key’ robbery prompts investigation from Knoxville police

Latest News

Travelers can now fly nonstop to Chicago, Illinois, from McGhee Tyson Airport, according to...
New nonstop flight added to McGhee Tyson Airport
People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on...
PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville
Enjoy this brief lower humidity ahead of building heat
Heating up before rain arrives for Father’s Day weekend
OmaVols
Vols heading to Omaha after blanking Southern Miss
Enjoy this brief lower humidity ahead of building heat
Enjoy this brief lower humidity ahead of building heat