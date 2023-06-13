Knoxville breaks ground on downtown stadium

The Sports Authority has committed to finding disadvantaged businesses to build its $114...
The Sports Authority has committed to finding disadvantaged businesses to build its $114 million stadium in Downtown Knoxville.(Knoxville-Knox County Sports Authority)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville’s upcoming multi-use stadium will officially begin construction Tuesday after years of planning.

The $114 million ballpark has been in the works for years, held up by finding and planning before all the parties involved landed on a plan for making Knoxville’s newest event space a reality.

Previous Coverage: ‘A big milestone for us’: Multi-use stadium inches closer to financial approval

The main tenant of the stadium will be the Tennessee Smokies baseball team, which currently plays on the boarder of Kodak and Sevierville. Smokies owner Randy Boyd helped finance the stadium, offering more than $30 million in funding, but taxpayers will still be on the hook for $65 million.

The stadium is planned for the east end of the Old City and will employ nearly 3,000 people during construction and 400 permanently. In addition to hosting baseball games, there are plans to use the stadium as an event space for things like concerts.

The stadium is also the planned home of One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s professional soccer team.

Previous Coverage: Taxpayers on hook for $65 million of new downtown stadium

Denark Construction, the company building the stadium, told WVLT News there’s about 700 days to go before the stadium passes into the Smokies’ hands, but crews feel good about getting the project done before then.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 9 a.m.

