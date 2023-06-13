Longtime UT employee, true Vol for Life dies at 93

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A true Vol for life, Judy Constantine, died at 93 years old last week. A die-hard Vol fan might not know her name, but all the legends do.

“She’s going to be missed,” said Larry Baldwin, Judy’s nephew.

Baldwin shared pictures of Judy with Pat Summitt, Peyton Manning and Phillip Fulmer.

“There is nobody that carried orange and white colors like she did,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said Constantine spent a lifetime working for the university. He said she started working there in 1950 as a typist and eventually became an advisor for all student-athletes.

“She never had any children of her own,” Baldwin said. “She always said she had hundreds of children and she did, right here at the university.”

Constantine made countless relationships with student-athletes and coaches throughout the years as Baldwin showed pictures of Constantine with Johnny Majors, Bruce Pearl and the Berry family.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes here,” Baldwin said. “There’s so many things that she touched here, and that will live on for a long time.”

One of those long-lasting touches is the Letterman’s Club. Baldwin said Constantine helped start it, became the executive director and grew the club to more than 1,600 members. Today, the club sits just beyond one of the end zones in Neyland Stadium.

Baldwin said she also raised money for the Letterman’s Wall of Fame, which displays the names of every athlete to letter at the University of Tennessee.

A bench with Constantine’s name on it sits right beside the wall.

Baldwin said Constantine started going to Vols football games when she was 17 years old, all the way through this last season. He said in that time period, she only missed one home football game because her husband scheduled a vacation, something Constantine was not happy about.

Constantine was buried over the weekend. Her friends and family played “Rocky Top” at the funeral and released orange and white balloons into the sky.

“It was her life,” Baldwin said.

It was a big orange send-off for a true Vol for Life.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.