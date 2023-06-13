Man dead after hit-and-run on Clinton Highway, suspect at large, Knox County sheriff says

The man, later identified as Millard Dean Willis, was found off Clinton Highway on May 15.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton Highway near the Knox/Anderson County line.

The man, later identified as Millard Dean Willis, was found on May 15. KCSO officials said that forensic examination revealed that Willis had died after he was hit by a vehicle.

KCSO officials asked anyone with any information to contact Detective Lynam at 865-215-2243.

