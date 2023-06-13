Oak Ridge meeting to discuss renovations to historic pool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department held its first public open house for the Outdoor Pool Renovation Project on Tuesday.

The city is working on plans and consulting the community on renovation ideas. This project will be the first renovation of the pool in 30 years.

The pool has been open since 1944. James Brent, who has been an Oak Ridge pool member for more than 40 years, said he is concerned the renovations will not preserve the pool’s long history.

“Don’t take a sledgehammer to something that’s already good the way it is,” he said.

The Oak Ridge pool is considered one of the largest in the nation. Brent and others worry that the renovations could mean downsizing its notable size.

“People still come. Why? Because of the water space. That’s what matters. Toys don’t matter. Water space does,” Brent said.

City leaders said the project is still in the early planning stages, and no plans are set in stone. Seth Rodgers, Special Project Coordinator with Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks, said public opinion will direct the renovation plan.

“If everybody is on board with keeping it the same size, then we’ll try our best to do that. We really just want to give the people what they want,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he understands the community’s desire to maintain the history of the pool and that this will play a role in the decision-making process.

“We just know how people are very much Oak Ridge at heart, and they don’t want to change the pool,” he said.

There is no timetable set for when the renovations will take place.

Rodgers said he encourages people to share their opinions and concerns with the city. He said there will soon be a website to submit statements regarding the renovation project for people who cannot make the meeting.

