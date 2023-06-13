Pat Summitt Foundation holding ‘Day of Giving’ for late UT coach’s birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pat Summitt Foundation is holding its annual Pat Summitt Day of Giving on June 14 to honor the late University of Tennessee women’s basketball coach on her birthday.

The foundation hopes to raise $50,000 this year.

Previous Coverage: Pat Summitt Foundation planning big fundraiser to honor the legendary coach’s birthday

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our namesake’s birthday than by raising money to continue her mission and educate the public about brain health and its impact on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. We would like to thank Tennessee Orofacial Myology for their sponsorship,” said Morgan Vance, director of advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Pat Summitt Foundation will also use the fundraiser to raise awareness about brain health.

In 2022, the foundation raised over $41,000 for Summitt’s 70th birthday.

Previous Coverage: Pat Summitt Foundation asking for donations in honor of coach’s 70th birthday

Coach Pat Summitt led the Lady Vols for 38 years, leading the program to eight NCAA championships, 32 SEC championships and was the first NCAA coach to reach 1,000 career wins. She retired in 2012 after revealing her diagnosis.

Those wanting to give to the foundation can do so on their website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.