PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville

The bear was first spotted on West Boulevard then at the Trader Joe’s on Papermill Drive.
People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on Tuesday.(Kristina Freeman)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on Tuesday.

The black bear was spotted on West Boulevard near Dental Images at around 2:00 p.m. by Kristina Freeman.

The black bear was spotted on West Boulevard near Dental Images at around 2:00 p.m. by Kristina Freeman.(Kristina Freeman)

By 2:30 p.m., Julia Eckstein-Robinson snapped some pictures of the animal traveling by the Trader Joe’s on Papermill Drive.

By 2:30 p.m., Julia Eckstein-Robinson snapped some pictures of the animal traveling by the Trader Joe’s on Papermill Drive.(Julia Eckstein-Robinson)

TIS Insurance Services Inc. employees also caught pictures and surveillance video of the bear passing through their parking lot on North Winston Road.

TIS Insurance Services Inc. employees also caught pictures and surveillance video of the bear passing through their parking lot on North Winston Road.(clear)

TWRA Representative Matthew Cameron said that local offices had heard reports of the bear but did not have additional details.

Cameron also said that bear sightings are more common in the spring and early summer because bears that are just over a year old leave their mothers and move in to new territory to find food, water and shelter.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

