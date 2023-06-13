‘Pretty significant’ | Surveying damage from East Tennessee tornadoes

A confirmed tornado tore through Helenwood in Scott County on Sunday night.
An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Scott County Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service.
By Jacob Durham
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain and wind have come to an end, but the cleanup has just begun for those across East Tennessee. In the small town of Helenwood located in Scott County, numerous trees are down on mobile homes and even a few cars.

“So far pretty significant tree damage. We’ve seen trees uprooted, we’ve seen snapped trunks of trees, which would indicate about 95-mile-an-hour wind. It looks like right now, EF-1 tornado strength,” said Anthony Cavallucci, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown.

The tornado was roughly 200 yards wide and traveled a total length just of a mile and a quarter. Even though it was a weaker tornado, the damage can be seen as trees blanket the ground and even homes.

People who live in the area said they are thankful to be alive and safe.

“There was a mass of trees all across the roadways in several locations. I cut my way in on one side, there was probably 30 to 40 neighborhood people in here cutting trees, and everyone formed together to get back in,” said Rick Russ who had to navigate several downed trees in order to make it to his mom’s home.

Russ said it took about two hours before he finally reached his mother’s home.

One woman was sitting in her living room when she heard the wind howling, and before she could get up, a tree came crashing down on her home, missing her by only a few feet.

Severe weather isn’t a rarity around East Tennessee, but this year is a little different.

“June and July aren’t typically when we get tornadoes, but this year is different with El Nino coming about,” said Cavallucci.

Community members are staying positive and are working hard to get things back to normal.

